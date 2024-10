Instan a padres a desechar producto Fisher-Price por muerte de bebés

#RECALL: More than 2 million Fisher-Price Snuga Infant Swings, all models, due to suffocation hazard; 5 deaths reported. Get repair and partial refund. CONTACT: Fisher-Price toll-free at 855-853-6224, https://t.co/qcX9yJpqVH or https://t.co/4rF8VWXRpyhttps://t.co/T4GWSPabff pic.twitter.com/QGkz4zS02s