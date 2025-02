Security Alert: Shooting in Colonia La Rioja



February 16, 2025

Location: Hermosillo, Mexico

Event: U.S. Consulate Hermosillo has received reports of a shooting at the Plaza Cantabria shopping center at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the Colonia La Rioja area of Hermosillo. U.S.… pic.twitter.com/KIhPi3HsGc